Vietnam plans to bring dragon fruit into Indian market

Currently, it only takes about 2-3 weeks to transport dragon fruit from Vietnam to India, and the fruit can be kept in 6-7 weeks enough for export and distribution to the market.

According to Mr. Nguyen Quoc Duan, General Director of Song Nam ITD Company, the experience of exporting dragon fruits to India is that in addition to the requirements on standards and quality, businesses need to be strict in contract negotiations. Businesses must ask customers to pay 50 percent of the contract value in advance.

Particularly from 2020 until now, businesses must require customers to pay 100 percent of costs in advance to avoid the risk of not being paid by partners.

Some Indian traders placed orders directly in Vietnam and labeled the product as Indian dragon fruit for export. In the long run, this will make Vietnamese dragon fruit lose its brand, affecting the country’s export market expansion; thus seriously impacting on the dragon fruit export industry.

Therefore, authorities, as well as manufacturing enterprises, need to standardize product packaging and work together to build brands.

Yesterday, the Department of Industry and Trade in the South-Central Province of Binh Thuan said that it had sent a document to sub-divisions under the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Department of Industry and Trade in provinces and cities to support the consumption of dragon fruit and watermelon in the province.

From now until March 2022, Binh Thuan province has nearly 237,000 tons of dragon fruit and 300 tons of watermelon that have been harvested.

However, over the past time, farmers and businesses faced difficulties in import and export activities through border gates and border crossings in northern provinces, leading to a sharp decrease in the prices of agricultural products, especially dragon fruit.

Therefore, to remove difficulties, Binh Thuan Department of Industry and Trade proposed that responsible agencies under the Ministry of Industry and Trade continue to organize trade promotion activities and expand export markets as well as inform e-commerce businesses of market situation to attend in farm produce trading.

In addition, Binh Thuan Department of Industry and Trade also provides information of enterprises and cooperatives of dragon fruit and watermelon products to departments of industry and trade nationwide to help connect them with businesses, distribution facilities, supermarkets, and trade centers.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan