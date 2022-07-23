Vietnam oriented to macadamia export value of US$400 million

The conference was held by the General Department of Forestry under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in coordination with the Vietnam Macadamia Association and related units to implement the plan to implement the sustainable development project for the period 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050 which had just been approved by the Prime Minister.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, over 18,000 hectares of macadamia are grown in the country. It is expected that by 2030, the area for growing the tree will be from 130,000 hectares to 150,000 hectares.

The Central Highlands and Northwest are ideally suited for growing macadamias. In 2030, macadamia nut output is expected to reach about 130,000 tons and increase to about 500,000 tons in 2050. Under the scheme, the macadamia export value is hoped to reach about US$400 million in 2030 and $2.5 billion in 2050.

At the conference, representatives from many businesses, cooperatives, and cooperative groups made a proposal for sustainable macadamia production avoiding massive planting leading to no consumption market.

Professor Nguyen Lan Hung, Vice President of the Vietnam Macadamia Association, said that macadamia trees originate from the forest, but when the tree is planted for economic purposes, it is necessary to comply with agricultural processes, and growers need to choose varieties recognized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development avoiding losses later.

Many scientists and experts also believe that it is necessary to strictly manage the source of input seeds because plants need many years to know the results and at the same time determine the suitable planting areas for macadamia trees.

Experts and growers expected to have large processing factories enough to buy and process products when they are harvested. They also proposed that the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development should set up specialized research institutes on macadamia nutmeg and research on pests and diseases on this tree to have an effective farming plan.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Anh Quan