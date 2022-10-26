Vietnam needs to create stronger motivation, incentives for overseas Vietnamese

Overseas Vietnamese enterprises and domestic businesses co-sign commercial contracts. (Photo: Hoang Hung)

Currently, about 5.3 million Vietnamese people are living and working in 130 countries and territories in the world, including about 500,000-600,000 overseas Vietnamese intellectuals and high-quality experts who are ready to return home to build and develop the country. The remittances to Vietnam were estimated at more than US$$10 billion on average per year, including about 50 percent of the remittances flows to Ho Chi Minh City which is a huge capital source for the socio-economic development of the country and Ho Chi Minh City.



Under a huge impact of the Covid-19 pandemic wave, Vietnam received US$18.1 billion worth of overseas remittances in 2021, up 10 percent compared to the previous year, equaling nearly five percent of total national income.



According to the World Bank, Vietnam is in the group of ten countries with the largest amount of remittances in the period of 2016- 2021 with more than US$89.1 billion.



In order to lure more investments and cooperation from the overseas Vietnamese , the country and Ho Chi Minh City need to create stronger motivation, incentives for overseas Vietnamese such as encouraging the establishment of overseas intellectual clubs and overseas business associations, building and implementing preferential policies of attracting overseas Vietnamese experts and intellectuals with high professional qualifications, building import-export focal points and supporting investment abroad.

Moreover, it is necessary to continue to improve the legal framework, amend and promulgate the Law on Citizenship and the Law on Land, and drastically create breakthroughs in reforming administrative procedures on immigration, investment, business, working, house ownership in Vietnam associated with residential land use rights, improving the investment environment invest, and so on.



Currently, the Overseas Vietnamese Entrepreneurs Association is coordinating with its branches in Laos and Mongolia to prepare for an international conference on trade promotion and investment which will take place in Laos next month and in Mongolia in December.



Hundreds of thousands of overseas Vietnamese businessmen have actively participated in the import and export linkage and promotion, contributing to the effective implementation of the “Vietnamese people give priority to using Vietnamese goods” campaign.



The Overseas Vietnamese Entrepreneurs Association has continuously organized trade promotion programs in the United States, the Republic of Korea, Australia, Thailand, Poland and so on, contributing to business investment opportunities connection between domestic and foreign enterprises in the context of socio-economic recovery and development in the post-Covid-19 pandemic.





By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong