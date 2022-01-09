Vietnam needs to build linkages in organic farming

At a vegetable farm in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

As many as 46 out of 63 localities across Vietnam carried out organic farming in 2020, with the involvement of more than 170,000 farmers, data of the International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movements (IFOAM) shows.



The country is home to 97 enterprises engaging in the field, and 60 firms shipping products to 180 markets with a combined turnover of US$335 million per year.



The organic farming movement has developed rapid but only a few products are recognized as organic ones.



Although many farmers and facilities have set their sights on organic farming, they have yet to gain sufficient knowledge on procedures and standards, according to Le Thanh Hoa, Deputy Director of the Agro Processing and Market Development Authority (AgroTrade) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.



Furthermore, production costs remain high while most of households and facilities are of small scale.



Large-scale production and support from localities are considered as necessary to create a large amount of organic products at reasonable prices.



Stricter management mechanism is needed for organic farming development to guarantee transparency in the process and increase consumers’ trust in the organic farm produce.

VNA