Vietnam jumps nine places in Open Budget Survey 2021

The country gained six points in all the three components – Transparency, Public Participation and Budget Oversight – compared to 2019.



It scored 44 out of the maximum of 100 in Transparency and 80 in Budget Oversight last year. Its score in Public Participation reached 17, higher than the global average of 14.



According to the ministry, the OBS2021 results show Vietnam’s efforts in improving budget transparency over years. The country has been striving to adopt good international practices as it has released 3-year national financial and budget plans and make citizens budget reports more comprehensible to the public.



The country has also provided its citizens with easier access to financial and budget information to better grab their attention and encourage public participation in building and monitoring budget plans.



The OBS is the world’s independent, comparative and fact-based research instrument that uses internationally accepted criteria to assess public access to central government budget information; formal opportunities for the public to participate in the national budget process; and the role of budget oversight institutions, such as legislatures and national audit offices, in the budget process.



The survey helps local civil society assess and confer with their government on the reporting and use of public funds. This 8th edition of the OBS covers 120 countries.



Vietnam has participated in the biannual survey for four consecutive times, in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021.







