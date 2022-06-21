Vietnam, Japan to hold business matching webinar next week

Fresh coconuts imported from Vietnam are on sale at AEON Lake Town Mall in Saitama, Japan. (Photo: VNA)

The event will be co-hosted by the Department of Trade Promotion (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), the Trade Office of Vietnam in Japan, and the ASEAN-Japan Centre (AJC).

During the event’s plenary session, speakers will give an overview of potential business and investment opportunities in the food industry between the two countries and provide updates on the Japanese market for processed food.

There will also be business-matching sessions for enterprises from the two sides.

Data from the MoIT shows that Vietnam’s exports to Japan totalled US$9.34 billion in the first five months of 2022, a year-on-year increase of 12.8 percent.

The number of Vietnamese people living in Japan has been on a rise, reaching around half a million in 2021. As a result, imported food products from Vietnam has gained increasing popularity in Japan.

Last year, Vietnam shipped some $ 1.8 billion worth of agricultural and aquatic products to Japan, with significant growth seen in coffee (25.5 percent), vegetables (20 percent), cashew nuts (39 percent) and pepper (56 percent).

Vietnamese agricultural and aquatic products are available at a number of major retail chains in Japan, such as AEON, Donkihote and Itoyokado.

VNA