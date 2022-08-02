Vietnam imposes safeguard duties on sugar products from five more countries

Despite being levied high duties, Thai cane sugar products still flood the market due to signs of safeguard evasion through other countries. (Photo: SGGP)

The MoIT affirmed that Decision No.1514 on the application of safeguard measures to prevent trade remedies evasion was issued based on an investigation that was carried out objectively and transparently following the provisions of domestic laws and in line with international commitments.



On the basis of collecting and summarizing information and opinions provided by relevant parties, including the domestic manufacturing industry, foreign manufacturing and exporting enterprises, importing enterprises, and competent authorities, the investigation determined that the use of sugar materials originating from Thailand to produce and export some cane sugar products to Vietnam by enterprises from Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, and Myanmar is the act of evading anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures applied to Thai sugar products.



At the same time, economic indicators show that the effectiveness of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures on cane sugar products from Thailand is currently being weakened due to the impact of sugar products imported from the above-mentioned countries.



According to this decision, sugar products imported from Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, and Myanmar using Thai sugar materials will be imposed the same anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties applied to Thai sugar, with a total tax rate of 47.64 percent. Of these, the anti-dumping tax is 42.99 percent, and the anti-subsidy tax is 4.65 percent.



"If they can prove that sugar imported from these five countries is produced from domestically-grown sugarcane, their sugar products will not be subject to safeguard measures," the MoIT stated. This measure will take effect from August 7, 2022, to June 15, 2026.







By Van Phuc – Translated by Gia Bao