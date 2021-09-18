Vietnam has substantial potential for offshore wind power: report

Illustrative photo: VNA

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has been implementing big wind power projects, including ThangLong Wind in the south-central province of Binh Thuan with a capacity of up to 3,400 MW and total investment amounting to US$11.9 billion.

These projects are expected to contribute to ensuring energy security and protecting the environment, and mark steps forward for Vietnam’s wind power.

Dr. Du Van Toan, from the Institute of Seas and Islands, pointed out Vietnam’s great potential for offshore wind power, and suggested the country put forth targets and suitable policy frameworks to optimise the potential.

Another released by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) on July 22 finds that Vietnam is facing a crucial crossroads in its energy system planning, and has the opportunity to act now to accelerate deployment of offshore wind in this decade.

Localities that boast huge wind power potential include Quang Ninh with 11 GW; Ha Tinh, 4.4 GW; Ninh Thuan, 25 GW; Binh Thuan, 42 GW; and Tra Vinh; 20 GW.

The offshore wind power sector has substantial potential and is expected to further develop as it generates clean energy in the context of global climate change.