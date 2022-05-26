Vietnam facilitates long-term operations of foreign firms: Spokeswoman

Illustrative photo

Responding to a question about Vietnam’s economic development policy, Hang stressed that Vietnam sees foreign investment as an important resource and a driving force for the country’s economic development, international cooperation and engagement in global value chains.

To boost production, business and economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic, the Vietnamese government has adopted various solutions to streamline administrative procedures and improve the investment environment, contributing to building confidence among foreign firms and attracting investment, she said.

Vietnam will continue its focus on measures to increase productivity in the production and business sector, consolidate and improve the quality of infrastructure, and develop high-quality human resources, according to the spokeswoman.

At the same time, more policies will be rolled out to lure more foreign investors to expand their operations in areas that match the country’s development orientations, prioritising projects using new, cutting-edge, clean technologies, and with modern administration, and creating high added values and positive impacts, and connecting to global production and supply chains, Hang said.

VNA