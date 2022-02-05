Vietnam exports 287 tons of farm produce to China through Lao Cai from Feb 1-3





The volume included 38 tons of dragon fruits, 66 tons of watermelon and 183 tons of bananas, according to the provincial Department of Customs.Meanwhile, 877 tons of Chinese farm produce was imported into Vietnam during the three days.Competent agencies at the border gate have coordinated with the Chinese side to facilitate import-export procedures.On the first three days, more than 200 drivers and driving assistants were still stuck at the Kim Thanh border gate. Most of them transported farm produce from southern provinces.The management board of the border gate has, therefore, arranged some booths selling food to drivers during Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.Hundreds of gifts, including Banh Chung (square glutinous rice cakes), dry food, water and necessities, have been offered to the drivers and driving assistants.Total import-export value via the border gate reached US$1.7 billion last year, of which export revenue was $768,000.

VNA