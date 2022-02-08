Vietnam excitedly resuming business activities after Tet holiday

Over 90 percent of workers in Dien Quang Lamp JSC. went back to work after Tet holiday.



In order to timely fulfill orders, several manufacturers have decided to encourage their staff to work through Tet holiday. One such company is Hoya Lens Vietnam, which called upon the collaboration of 344 employees on a shift from 6am to 6pm each day during Tet. Its workers all felt satisfied while doing their job as they could earn an exceptionally higher income for this special overtime.

Some enterprises in Saigon Hi-tech Park (SHTP) even paid four times the normal salary to mobilize enough staff during this long traditional holiday to process orders.

Other companies in Ho Chi Minh City like Vinh Thanh Dat Co. or Tan Quang Minh Co. chose to resume work earlier than regulated, on the second day of the new lunar year. 700 workers of Cofidec came back to work on the fifth of the new lunar year as they needed to fulfill an urgent export order this February.

Statistics from Binh Duong Province reveal that 50 businesses sited here with 7,000 employees worked through Tet holiday.

Most enterprises observing the national holiday time exuberantly resumed their work. HCMC alone saw the full re-opening of nearly 1,000 companies yesterday, leading to a higher chance to attract more orders from other countries in the region.

Dien Quang Lamp JSC. reported that on the first day coming back to work, its three member factories were at 90 percent of their capacity to manufacture 2 million products for the US market.

Similarly, Furnis Co. Ltd. informed that its two factories have worked in full capacity since yesterday to complete 10 containers in time to export to the EU and the US this week. Its employees are offered Tet bonus at least equal to that of last year; some even received a 20-30 percent higher bonus to stabilize production right after Tet.

Right after the re-opening ceremony after Tet and the receipt of traditional lucky money, all workers of Minh Viet Son Corp. happily resumed their tasks. They now have orders to fulfill until the end of the first quarter, and are on the way to negotiate with clients from Japan and the EU for more as the pandemic is under control and a series of free trade agreements have been successfully signed.

Employees of Cofidec are on their shift (Photo: SGGP)





HCMC Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA) informed that most businesses feel more confident this year. The textile industry may witness a staff shortage of 5-10 percent because many former workers having returned to their hometown decided not to come back.

Aware of possible difficulties of their employees after Tet, many companies such as Saigon 3 Garment JSC. have offered fringe benefits like an extra come-back bonus of VND1-2 million (US$44-88) for their staff so that they are able to process export orders to the EU and the US.

Others such as Taekwang Vina JSC. or Changshin Vietnam Co. Ltd. in Dong Nai Province organized fun lottery games or lucky money delivery worth VND10 billion ($441,000) in total for their workers on the first day coming back to work to boost the spirit.

Binh Duong Provincial Labor Confederation reported that yesterday, around 85 percent of businesses sited in its industrial parks resumed their work, along with proper employee care programs. Doing the same to promote the working spirit of their staff were domestic and foreign companies located in Long An Province.

Resuming work sooner than the regulated time with a big amount of lucky money were workers Hau Giang Maritime Service Co. Ltd. (VIMC Hau Giang). Since the beginning of this year, over 100,000 tonnes of goods have been loaded and unloaded here.

Soc Trang Province Industrial Parks Authority also informed that all businesses sited in its parks restarted their operation yesterday to fulfill the target of industrial production value reaching VND12,000 billion ($529 million).

Many companies in Binh Duong Province, Long An Province and HCMC have reported an expected labor shortage after a long time fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Accordingly, Binh Duong Province now needs nearly 50,000 workers in the textile, leather shoes, and wood processing industries to fill in the gaps of those coming back to their hometown without return. Similarly, Cheng Da Vietnam Co. in Long An Province announced 600 job vacancies.

In related news, Hoang Hau Dragon Fruit Co. Ltd. in Binh Thuan Province said that on the fourth of the new lunar new year, it exported 7 containers of produce to China and is on the way to export more to other global markets.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam