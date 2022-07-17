Vietnam enjoys trade surplus of US$710 million in H1

The People's Committee of Quang Ngai Province allowed MB Invest Joint Stock Company to coordinate with departments, agencies, and localities to survey and establish a wind power plant project in Bui Hui Plateau in Ba To District of Quang Ngai Province.
Vietnam has controlled inflation at 2.25% in the first five months of the year, but inflationary pressure in coming time is very large. Therefore, monetary policy management, including credit room control, needs to remain cautious.
Commercial land in central areas of some big cities such as Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Nha Trang, and Da Nang, is now at a premium, although vast tracks of public land are still available in outskirt areas.
Several securities stocks hit the ceiling due to the strong increase in demand and high buying prices after the information that the securities settlement cycle T+2 (shortened by one day compared to the current settlement cycle) will be applied in August.