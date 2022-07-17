  1. Business

Vietnam enjoys trade surplus of US$710 million in H1

Vietnam enjoyed a trade surplus of US$710 million in the first half of 2022, with export-import revenue hitting US$371.17 billion, up 16.4% against the same period last year.
