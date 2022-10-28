Vietnam effectively adopts tax payment extension for economic recovery



In particular, Vietnam approved the payment extensions for VND6.37 trillion (US$256.4 million) of special consumption tax, VND51.32 trillion ($2.07 billion) of value added tax.

The amount of tax that businesses and organizations had to submit to the State was VND15 trillion ($603.8 million), while the rest of VND36.3 trillion ($1.46 billion) is allowed to be handed in later.

In addition, the corporate income tax of around VND40 trillion ($1.61 billion) for the first and second quarter this year is subject to this extension. VND30 trillion ($1.2 billion) so far has been paid.

The State has already introduced policies to help taxpayers, effective in 2022:

_reducing the value added tax from 10 percent for any merchandise and services currently applying this rate to 8 percent (lasting until September 30, 2022), creating a tax income drop of VND16 trillion ($644 million);

_reducing the environmental protection tax for airplane fuel, resulting in a tax income drop of VND1.18 trillion ($47.5 million);

_reducing the environmental protection tax for petrol except for ethanol, diesel oil, mazut oil, lubricants, greases, and kerosene oil, causing a tax income drop of VND13.92 trillion ($560.3 million).

By Han Ni – Translated by Yen Nhi