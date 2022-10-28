  1. Business

Vietnam effectively adopts tax payment extension for economic recovery

In the first 9 months of 2022, the State applied various policies to extend tax payment time for businesses in hope of quicker economic recovery speed. This financial aid is worth tens of thousands of VND.

In particular, Vietnam approved the payment extensions for VND6.37 trillion (US$256.4 million) of special consumption tax, VND51.32 trillion ($2.07 billion) of value added tax.

The amount of tax that businesses and organizations had to submit to the State was VND15 trillion ($603.8 million), while the rest of VND36.3 trillion ($1.46 billion) is allowed to be handed in later.

In addition, the corporate income tax of around VND40 trillion ($1.61 billion) for the first and second quarter this year is subject to this extension. VND30 trillion ($1.2 billion) so far has been paid.

The State has already introduced policies to help taxpayers, effective in 2022:

_reducing the value added tax from 10 percent for any merchandise and services currently applying this rate to 8 percent (lasting until September 30, 2022), creating a tax income drop of VND16 trillion ($644 million);

_reducing the environmental protection tax for airplane fuel, resulting in a tax income drop of VND1.18 trillion ($47.5 million);

_reducing the environmental protection tax for petrol except for ethanol, diesel oil, mazut oil, lubricants, greases, and kerosene oil, causing a tax income drop of VND13.92 trillion ($560.3 million).

