Vietnam E-commerce Index 2022 Report

The banking industry in Vietnam has initially poured VND15 trillion (US$631.2 million) into its digital transformation process, resulting in impressive achievements such as a 40-percent growth rate in a short time. This is the report in yesterday’s online formal discussion themed ‘Banking Industry as a Pioneer in Digital Transformation: for the Public to Participate and Benefit’.
ADB Country Director Andrew Jeffries has talked to the Vietnam News Agency on the recent interest rate hike by the State Bank of Vietnam in the context of the Fed, ECB and a number of countries raising their rates to curb inflation.
Stockholders dumped shares heavily, whereas investors holding money did not participate in the market, causing the VN-Index to retreat to near 1,200 points. With a drop of roughly 29 points in the trading session on September 19, all previous gains of the VN-Index in August were erased.