Vietnam Business Integrity Index launched

The index was built on seven essential elements to build and operate a business based on integrity, including culture, comprising commitment from leader, manager, employee and training; behavior rules, control, communication, behavior, comprising employee and gender equality, community, society, environment and durable development; compliance and standard certification.
The VBII was recommended for enterprises of all sizes, forms of ownership, sectors, and structures, regardless they are a listed company, a domestic or private company, foreign-invested enterprise or State-owned one.
Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP in Vietnam Patrick Haverman shared that the Vietnam Business Integrity Index would contribute to promoting the position and brand name of Vietnam, creating belief based on databases and information, attracting investment, generating properties and improving resident’s life.
It was built under the support of FairBiz, a UNDP regional initiative funded by the UK Government in the framework of the ASEAN Economic Reform Program aiming at promoting a fair business environment in six ASEAN countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam
