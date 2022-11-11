Vietnam bird’s nest to be officially exported to China

Processing of bird's nest at Salangane Nest Processing Center in Can Gio District, Ho Chi Minh City



Pursuant to the protocol, the products of bird’s nest and sweet potatoes from Vietnam have to be well performed phytosanitary process in advance of the official export to China. So far, 13 agricultural products of Vietnam have been allowed to export to the Chinese market so far, including dragon fruit, rambutan, longan, mangosteen, mango, jackfruit, lychee, watermelon, durian, banana and so on.

The bird's nests were mostly harvested in Southeast Asia nations such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and so on. The construction of bird’s nest houses in those countries was carried out a long time ago and their bird's nest products were allowed to export to China previously.As for Vietnam, the bird’s nest construction has been strongly implemented since 2022 in the provinces and localities of Binh Thuan, Khanh Hoa, Tien Giang, Kien Giang and Can Gio District in Ho Chi Minh City and spreading to the Northern, North Central region, Southeast provinces of Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc and Tay Ninh and the Central Highlands localities of Dak Lak, Dak Nong.It is expected that more than 22,000 bird’s nest houses have been installed with an output of 120 tons per year.According to experts and businessmen, the bird’s nest quality in Vietnam is highly appreciated which is considered as an advantage to exporting the product to the Chinese market, contributing to improving the export value of Vietnamese agricultural products and creating an opportunity for the bird’s nest industry to develop in a fundamental way.

By Cong Phien- Translated by Huyen Huong