Vietnam, Belgium seek stronger partnership in renewable energy, port development

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg Nguyen Van Thao said that although the world in general and the two regions of Asia and Europe in particular have seen positive signs of a “new normal” period after two years of being hit by Covid-19, the global economic environment has remained fragile due to various factors, including geopolitical uncertainties, new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, severe disruption of supply chains, pressures from rising inflation, as well as the challenges in sustainable development and the unpredictable impacts of climate change.

As a coastal country that suffers regular natural disasters, more than any others, Vietnam understands very well the value of sustainable development as well as economic development going together with environmental protection, stressed the ambassador.He noted that at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in the UK, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh gave a commitment on net-zero emission by 2050, which is considered a historic turning point for the country.Ambassador Thao affirmed that the cooperation potential between Vietnam and Belgium, a world leading provider of environmental friendly solutions and a hub of modern seaports in Europe, in renewable energy and green port development is huge.Participants at the workshop held that in order to reach the net-zero emission target, Vietnam should increase the capacity of generating renewable energy, especially solar and wind power.Speaking to Vietnam News Agency, Chairman of the International Port Engineering & Investments Ltd (IPEI) Marc Stordiau said that the firm is working with Vietnamese partner to strengthen investment in green energy by supporting Vietnam to build wind power stations in Vietnam’s south-central Binh Thuan province.IPEI is also piloting a model of "Water by Wind" (WbW) in Ninh Thuan province for the 2020-2022 period, he said, adding that the objective of the project is to seek solutions to supply fresh water serving agricultural production and the daily life of populations in areas with difficult natural conditions, including those in south-central coastal and Mekong Delta region through a water desalination system using wind and solar energy.Kim Demeyer, a FITA scientific and technical advisor, held that Vietnam is an attractive destination for foreign energy investors. In particular, the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) has created favourable conditions for European investors in investing in the country.As a coordinator connecting Belgian companies and Vietnamese firms, Eve Devoldere, a trade and investment counselor of FITA Office in Vietnam, highly valued the investment and business environment in Vietnam, particularly in the field of green energy.During the seminar, the speakers all affirmed that Vietnam has eyed great opportunities to boost renewable energy development. Stordiau held that Vietnam must focus on building a better electricity network, strengthening the connectivity of offshore wind farms to the coast and redefining the tariff for offshore wind power development activities.Closing of the seminar, Belgian Senator Andries Gryffroy, who is also BVA President, lauded experiences and suggestions shared by the speakers. He said that the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) will organise the Green Economy Expo and Forum (GEFE) 2022 from November 28-30 in Ho Chi Minh City, giving an opportunity for European agencies and companies, including those from Belgium, to provide Vietnam with sustainable solutions to support a green and sustainable Vietnamese economy.

