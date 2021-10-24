Vietnam becomes largest furniture exporter to US

According to the Department of Industry and Trade of Ho Chi Minh City, 103 out of 234 traditional markets have resumed operations in the city by October 22. Localities that have not reopened markets yet include District 7, Binh Chanh, Hoc Mon, and Nha Be districts. It is expected that districts in HCMC will reopen 19 more markets from now until October 25.
Since the beginning of 2021, Ho Chi Minh City has supported more than 406,000 customers with a total outstanding balance of more than VND471.19 trillion under the policies of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on supporting businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the city will strengthen the Bank and Business Connection Program with a credit support package of about VND70 trillion.
Quang Trung Software Park (QTSC) and Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP), which play an important role in the production and export of software and high-tech products of Ho Chi Minh City, have soon resumed operations when the city implements Directive No.18.
The market did not witness a mobilization race between banks this year, although capital mobilization increased slowly. The main reason is due to redirection of capital mobilization through bonds, as most bonds issued by commercial banks were purchased in full by securities companies.