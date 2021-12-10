Vietnam approves wind power planning of 11,800MW

From about 30MW in 2012, the total wind power capacity put into operation has now exceeded 4,800MW. So far, the Government has approved wind power projects with a total capacity of 11,800MW, and by October this year, 84 wind power plants have been operated commercially. Besides, 37 projects with a capacity of about 2,455MW have registered but have not been put into commercial operation yet.
Promoting the development of renewable energy, in which prioritizing the development of wind power is an important solution, creating new jobs, contributing to diversifying supply sources and ensuring energy security, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The Vietnam Energy Association proposed that there should be a sustainable financial mechanism and support and a risk-sharing mechanism to give private investors assurance in developing wind power.
In related news, the Department of Industry and Trade of Bac Lieu Province said that from November 1 this year, the time to enjoy preferential policies under Decision No.39/2018/QD-TTg of the Prime Minister on the mechanism to support the development of wind power projects in Vietnam, wind power generation in the province has increased sharply because seven more wind power projects have been put into commercial operation. Thus, Bac Lieu currently has eight wind power plants with a total capacity of over 469MW.
