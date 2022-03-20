Vietnam accounts for 10 percent of global footwear exports

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh led a working delegation of the Government to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) 3 in Binh Duong Province’s Tan Uyen Town on March 19.
The sudden Russia-Ukraine conflict has arisen just when the stock market was coming under huge pressure from rising global inflation and the tendency of central banks to raise interest rates. Global commodity prices have now been given strong impetus to boost inflation and raise the interest rates.
The Covid-19 pandemic has created the right conditions for online retail selling and the year 2021 saw a strong growth for many essential and even some luxury items. It is now to be seen whether this trend will still be adopted by consumers after the pandemic is finally brought under control.
In response to the reopening of international tourism activities in the new normal from March 15, the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines (VNA) has announced that it will launch a special promotional program for local and foreign passengers.
The ripple effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict are seemingly beginning to have an effect on the stock market in Vietnam, according to Mr. Phan Dung Khanh, Investment Strategy Consultant at Maybank Investment Bank.