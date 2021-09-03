Vietnam a bright spot for UK investors: Ambassador

Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

At a seminar on September 1, the diplomat also briefed the participants on the current situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in Vietnam and its impacts the economy.

He also presented the highlights of the Vietnam-UK strategic relationship, especially the positive impacts on trade and investment brought by the Free Trade Agreement between the two countries on bilateral relations, and Vietnam's role in the global supply chain.

On this occasion, the ambassador called on businesses, investors and individuals to share and help Vietnam with medical equipment, medicines and vaccines to deal with the pandemic in the current difficult period.

He expressed his believe that Vietnam will quickly control the pandemic, further boosting investors' confidence in the market.

Participants appreciated the information provided and said they look forward to updates in the future to further promote relations between the two countries, especially in the fields of trade, investment, education and tourism.