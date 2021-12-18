Vegetables grown in Da Lat increase prices

Tomatoes grown in Da Lat in the market. (Photo: SGGP)

Specifically, beetroots were sold at VN8,000 per kg, and tomatoes at VND26,000 per kg, both edging up VND2,000 per kg. Bell peppers fetched VND40,000 per kg, up VND5,000 per kg; banana peppers were priced at VND33,000 per kg, up VND20,000 per kg. According to vegetable growers, the prices of tomatoes and banana peppers climbed sharply because the output of the Don Duong vegetable growing area was reduced. Meanwhile, as for tomatoes, the price spiked due to an outbreak of tomato yellow leaf curl virus, making production drop heavily.



According to the Department of Plant Production and Protection of Lam Dong Province, the tomato yellow leaf curl virus and the Phytophthora infestans affected 234.7 hectares and 171.7 hectares of tomatoes, respectively, in two major vegetables growing areas, namely Don Duong and Duc Trong. The prices of vegetables and flowers are forecasted to remain at high levels in the short term.



Lam Dong Province grows vegetables on an area of above 24,000 hectares, with a productivity of 856,000 tons, in this winter-spring crop. Of which, the majority of vegetables is to serve the Tet market with key products, including potato, lettuce, cabbage, broccoli, Napa cabbage, carrot, and leafy vegetables. Vegetable traders said that there would be no shortage of vegetables in the upcoming Lunar New Year with such growing area and production.



*From the beginning of November to now, the prices of vegetables in Dong Nai Province have surged sharply. Especially, in the past two weeks, some vegetable products have jumped by 30-40 percent compared to the previous month. At Tan Bien Wholesale Market in Tan Bien Ward in Bien Hoa City, chili peppers are currently sold at VND80,000 per kg, an increase of VND30,000 per kg compared to the beginning of November; cabbages VND25,000 per kg, an increase of VND8,000 per kg; scallions VND20,000 per kg, up VND5,000 per kg; water spinach stems VND20,000 per kg, rising VND8,000 per kg. Other vegetables, tubers, and fruits, such as carrots, sponge gourds, and winter melons, have risen by VND4,000-VND5,000 per kg.



Ms. Phan Thi Loan, a small trader at Tan Bien market, said that the sharp increase in vegetable prices was because it was in the transition period of the vegetable crop. The new crop has not been harvested yet while the old one was out of season, and the transportation cost increased.







By Doan Kien, Tien Minh – Translated by Bao Nghi