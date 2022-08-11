Value of private bond issuance down 10.9 percent in first seven months

The average issuance interest rate is 8.12 percent a year, up 0.22 percent compared to the average in 2021. The average issuance term is 3.64 years, up 0.13 percent.

Regarding the issuance structure, the commercial banks issuing bonds accounted for 33.6 percent of the total issuance volume.

Additionally, real estate and construction enterprises issued 33.58 percent and 9.41 percent respectively meanwhile trade and service enterprises reached 4.1 percent and manufacturing enterprises reached 8.7 percent.

In respect of the structure of primary investors, commercial banks bought 46.45 percent of the total issuance volume while securities companies bought 22.73 percent and organizations and individuals bought 27.3 percent.

By Ha My - Translated by Uyen Phuong