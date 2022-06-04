USAID-funded project to boost Vietnam’s renewable energy development

Illustrative image. (Photo: SGGP)

The program was co-launched by US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An, and USAID Vietnam Mission Director Ann Marie Yastishock.



Expected to build on the success of V-LEEP I carried out between 2015 and 2020, V-LEEP II will support the financial mobilization for 2,000 MW of renewable energy and 1,000 MW of gas-fueled power to reduce 59 million tons of CO2.



The new program plans to provide cooperation, training, and capacity building activities, as well as tools to support the management and implementation of technology planning, connection and transfer for power production and management.



Earlier, V-LEEP I, in conjunction with the private sector, contributed to the mobilization of $311 million to successfully develop wind and solar power projects with a combined capacity of 300 MW.







VNA