USAID supports Vietnamese businesses to reduce greenhouse gas emission



This training session belongs to the project ‘Improving Vietnam’s Private Sector Competitiveness’ (UASID IPSC), sponsored by UASID.

The project, with a budget of US$36 million from 2021-2025, has four parts of building business management capacity and strategies for small and growing businesses (SGB); improving productivity and trading performance via promoting innovation and implementation of technologies; refining business environment to create favorable conditions for enterprises and overall economic growth; strengthening business-to-business and interdisciplinary linkages.

The project aims at providing technical and financial assistance to 5,000 SGBs in order to improve their business performance; supporting 240 SGBs to successfully enter regional and international markets; offering overall or specific support packages to 60 pioneer businesses to create products with added value and Vietnamese intelligence – ‘Made by Vietnam’ product brand.

By Minh Hai – Translated by Thanh Tam