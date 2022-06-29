  1. Business

USAID supports Vietnamese businesses to reduce greenhouse gas emission

The United States Agency for International Development (UASID) yesterday cooperated with the Enterprise Development Agency (under the Planning and Investment Ministry) to hold a training workshop in Ho Chi Minh City on ‘Overview of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Reduction Requirements and Carbon Mechanisms: Identifying Challenges and Initial Solutions for Businesses’.

This training session belongs to the project ‘Improving Vietnam’s Private Sector Competitiveness’ (UASID IPSC), sponsored by UASID.

The project, with a budget of US$36 million from 2021-2025, has four parts of building business management capacity and strategies for small and growing businesses (SGB); improving productivity and trading performance via promoting innovation and implementation of technologies; refining business environment to create favorable conditions for enterprises and overall economic growth; strengthening business-to-business and interdisciplinary linkages.

The project aims at providing technical and financial assistance to 5,000 SGBs in order to improve their business performance; supporting 240 SGBs to successfully enter regional and international markets; offering overall or specific support packages to 60 pioneer businesses to create products with added value and Vietnamese intelligence – ‘Made by Vietnam’ product brand.

By Minh Hai – Translated by Thanh Tam

