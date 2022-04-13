Accordingly, the anti-dumping duty applied to Vietnamese enterprises has been reduced from the initial conclusion ranging from 410.93 percent to 413.99 percent to the final conclusion ranging from 58.74 percent to 61,27 percent.Therefore, compared with the initial conclusion, the amplitude of anti-dumping for Vietnamese enterprises at the final conclusion has been reduced seven times which would create favorable conditions for Vietnam to continue to export honey to the US market.
US sharply reduces anti-dumping duty for Vietnamese honey
The Ministry of Trade’s Office yesterday informed that the United States Department of Commerce has just made a final conclusion on the tax rates of the anti-dumping investigation with honey imported from Argentina, Brazil, India and Vietnam.