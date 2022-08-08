US launches anti-tax evasion investigation into steel pipe imported from Vietnam

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

According to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in this case, the plaintiffs, including US large steel pipe manufacturers, accused Vietnam of importing hot rolled steel (HRS) - the main raw material for the production of steel pipes - from China, Taiwan (China), the Republic of Korea, and India, and then simply processing them into steel pipes and exporting them to the US in order to avoid the respective trade remedies that the US is applying to these countries.

According to US law, relevant parties have 30 days from the date of initiation to submit comments and provide counter-information to US investigative agencies. Within 300 days of initiation, the DOC must issue a final conclusion of the case, which may be extended, but for a total period not exceeding 365 days.

Earlier in May, the US received requests to investigate against trade remedy tax evasion with a number of Vietnamese steel pipe products.

The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam advised relevant steel pipe producers and exporters to continue studying the regulations and procedures for trade remedy evasion investigation in the US.

In addition, businesses need to properly and fully comply with the requirements of the US investigation agency and closely coordinate with the authority throughout the case, it said.

Vietnamplus