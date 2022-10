Accordingly, at around 3:30 p.m., the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) traded US dollars at VND23,910 per dollar for buying and VND24,190 per dollar for selling, a surge of VND110 for the two ways.Besides, Asia Commercial Bank (ACB) traded US dollars at VND23,970 per dollar for buying and VND24,200 per dollar for selling, an increase of VND110 and VND100 for buying and selling, respectively. With the current exchange rate, the US dollar has increased 5.5 percent over the beginning of the year.The currency exchange points in Ho Chi Minh City were reported to trade US dollars at VND24,340 to VND24,360 per dollar, higher than traded US dollars at commercial banks at around VND150 to VND160.

By Nhung Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong