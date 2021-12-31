US allows import of Vietnam’s pomelos

He also said that the US authorities will also consider opening the door for Vietnamese coconuts.

Nam suggested that businesses wishing to export the fruit to the US should work with the plant quarantine units of Vietnam to complete necessary documents to soon export pomelos to the US.

According to the Department of Crop Production under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the country has 105,400 hectares under pomelo trees, with a total output of nearly 950,000 tonnes.

From now until the first quarter of 2022, Vietnam will harvest about 140,000 tonnes of pomelos.

Currently, there are six types of fresh fruit of Vietnam exported to the US, namely dragon fruit, rambutan, mango, longan, star apple, and lychee.

Vietnam's pomelo exports brought home nearly US$4.8 million in 2019, and US$10.9 million in the first nine months of 2020, up 246.2 percent over the same period in 2019. The main export markets of Vietnam's pomelo are the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries, Canada, the European Union, Russia and some Asian countries.

