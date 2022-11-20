Urban economy to contribute 85% of national GDP by 2030

The urban economy is expected to contribute some 75% of the national GDP by 2025 and about 85% by 2030. (Photo: VNA)



Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has signed Resolution No. 148/NQ-CP dated November 11, 2022 on the issuance of the action program that was devised to implement the Politburo’s Resolution No. 06-NQ/TW dated January 24, 2022, which covers urban planning, construction, management and development by 2030 with a vision towards 2045.

By 2045, Vietnam aims to have at least five international urban areas connected with regional and global networks. (Photo: VNA)



The average housing floor area per capita in urban areas will reach at least 28 square meters by 2025 and 32 square meters by 2030.

The program set the target of raising the urbanisation rate to over 50% and the number of urban areas nationwide to about 1,000-1,200 by 2030.By that time, there will be a number of national and regional urban centers that satisfy health, education-training, and culture standards set for an urban area in the top four ASEAN countries.Broadband internet will cover more than 80% of the urban households by 2025, and target all of them in the next five years.By 2045, Vietnam aims to have at least five international urban areas connected with regional and global networks.Ministries, agencies and People’s Committees of cities and provinces are required to instruct the implementation of major tasks. These tasks include improving the quality of planning management, building harmonious, modern infrastructure adaptive to climate change.The program also includes devising policies and legal documents to facilitate implementation.

Vietnamplus