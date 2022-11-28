UK supports Vietnam to develop wind power

The seminar offered a valuable chance for over 200 employees from EVN and EVNNPT to learn from experts in the UK about their experience in managing electricity grids and running offshore wind power projects.

According to Denzel Eades, Chairman of the Working Group on Sustainable Development (British Chamber of Commerce Vietnam), Vietnam has a great potential of becoming one of the world’s leading markets in offshore wind power. Therefore, businesses in the UK are willingly to cooperate and support their Vietnamese partners to turn this potential into the reality.

By An Ha – Translated by Yen Nhi