Two Thu Thiem land auction winners still fail to pay land-use fees





Specifically, by the morning of July 6, Dream Republic Joint Stock Company and Sheen Mega Joint Stock Company have not yet paid a total land-use fee of VND7.82 trillion to the tax agency. According to regulations, after the above deadline, the Ho Chi Minh City Auction Service Center will prepare documents to report the above results to the Department of Natural Resources and Environment and submit them to the People's Committee of HCMC on the cancellation of the auction results.According to regulations, if it is more than 180 days from the time the tax agency signed the notice, i.e., July 6, the auction winner still has not paid the land-use fee, the auction result will be canceled. At the same time, these two enterprises will not receive a total of VND319.2 billion of deposit (20 percent of the starting price).Previously on May 6, Thu Duc City Tax Department decided to coerce by deducting money from the bank accounts of these two enterprises. This decision is valid for 30 days. If, after that, both enterprises still fail to fulfill their obligations, the Tax Department of HCMC will block their invoices for one year. Accordingly, the tax authority has charged the late payment interest rate of 0.03 percent per day. The late payment charge for the first installment was applied from February 6. Dream Republic has to pay more than VND573 million, and Sheen Mega has to pay VND600 million per day. The late payment charge continued to be added to the second installment from April 7. The daily late payment charge of the two enterprises increased to nearly VND1.15 billion and VND1.2 billion, respectively.Up to now, the total amount of late payment charge of Dream Republic is about VND138.7 billion, and that of Sheen Mega is about VND145.2 billion. Thus, if these two enterprises decided to pay the land-use fees before today, besides the payable land-use fees, they would need to pay a late payment charge of up to several hundred billion Vietnamese dongs.

By Tra Giang – Translated by Gia Bao