Tuna export expected to hit over US$1 billion in 2022

Tuna export turnover in June reached US$90 million, a year-on-year increase of 41 percent, bringing the value for the first half of the year to US$553 million, a year-on-year rise of 56 percent.

Regarding markets, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) said that good growth was seen in most major markets except the EU, Israel and Egypt.

As of the end of June, tuna export value to the US totalled more than US$300 million, up 96 percent over the same period last year.

In the reviewed period, CPTPP is the third largest export market of Vietnamese tuna exporters (after the US and EU). The value of tuna shipped to the pact’s member economies reached US$68 million, up 50 percent over the same period last year.

However, shipments of tuna to the EU have continuously declined over the past three months. Tuna export turnover to the market in June decreased by 25 percent year on year to nearly US$9.5 million bringing the figure for the January-June period to US$77 million, up 4 percent compared to the same period last year.

Besides the three major export markets, tuna exports to Saudi Arabia, Thailand, the Philippines and Russia also increased.

VASEP forecasts that tuna exports in the second half of the year will continue to grow well, but at a slower rate.

