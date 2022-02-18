  1. Business

Trucks waiting for customs clearance at Northern border gates yet to decrease

According to an update from the General Department of Vietnam Customs, by 5 p.m. on February 17, the number of vehicles waiting for customs clearance procedures at the border gates of Lang Son Province had not decreased after the Lang Son Department of Industry and Trade announced to temporarily suspend receiving agricultural products for exporting to the Chinese market.
Accordingly, there were 759 container trucks at Tan Thanh Border Gate, 1,082 trucks at Huu Nghi International Border Gate, 1,081 vehicles at Coc Nam Border Gate, 1,217 trucks at Dong Dang International Border Gate, and hundreds of trucks at Chi Ma Border Gate. Among these, container trucks carrying agricultural products and fruits were mainly concentrated at Tan Thanh, Huu Nghi, and Chi Ma border gates.

According to the Department of Industry and Trade of Lang Son Province, the number of trucks carrying agricultural products from inland to border gates still tends to increase, but the progress of customs clearance remains sluggish. On average, Huu Nghi International Border Gate can only clear 69 trucks for export and 346 for import, and Tan Thanh Border Gate 39 trucks per day. According to calculations, it takes at least 18 days to carry out customs clearance for all existing fruit trucks at Huu Nghi International Border Gate.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thanh Nha

