Transport Ministry, Quang Nam asked to complete Chu Lai Airport project

Chu Lai Airport



According to decision No.236 issued on February 23, 2018, signed by the Prime Minister, Chu Lai Airport will be developed into a 4F standard international airport with a capacity of 5 million passengers per year by 2030, an international air freight hub, and a center of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul services.

Under a master plan for airport development in the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050 that the Ministry of Transport submitted to the Prime Minister in 2019, the airport will greet 10 million arrivals per year by 2030 and 30 million passengers per year by 2050, become an international air freight hub, and a center of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul services in the region.

Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan speaks at the working session.

On May 6, 2022, according to announcement No.135/TB-VPCP issued by the Government’s Office, the Prime Minister agreed with the socialization project of investment and exploitation of Chu Lai Airport. The Ministry of Transport has coordinated with the relevant ministries to consider suggestions related to the project of Quang Nam Province.

Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan noted that the ministries and Quang Nam Province need to issue appropriate policies to attract investors.



The Ministry of Transport expects to submit the planning, socialization project of investment, and exploitation of Chu Lai Airport to the Prime Minister at the end of this year.



Chairman of the People's Committee of Quang Nam Province, Le Tri Thanh speaks at the meeting.





By Nguyen Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh