Transport fees cut by 20-50 percent from October 1

Cai Mep - Thi Vai international port (Photo: SGGP)

Under circular No.59/2022/TT-BTC issued on September 29, the Ministry of Finance offers a reduction of 20 percent for domestic transportation fees in the marine sector, including tonnage fees, marine guarantee fees, and entrance and departure fees; 20 percent of airline service fees, consisting of fees for the grant of certificates and licenses related to civil aviation activities, permission to access airport restricted areas, fees for aircraft guarantee transactions.

The railway sector will enjoy a fee cut of 50 percent in using railway infrastructure while the inland water transportation area will get a 50 percent slash of departure and entrance fees at ports; inland waterway reporting fees.

The fee cuts will take effect from October 1 to December 31, 2022.



In July, Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The issued a document suggesting the Ministry of Finance consider the adjustment of transport fees and charges from now until the end of 2022 due to the fuel price increment and impact of past Covid waves.

By Quang Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh