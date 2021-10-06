Traditional markets gradually reopen, spontaneous ones mushroom in many places

People's Committees of wards and communes responsible for handling spontaneous markets



The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has just issued an urgent document on strengthening solutions to manage the transportation and spontaneous trading of agricultural and food products in the areas around three wholesale markets. The municipal People's Committee directed the People's Committees of Thu Duc City, District 8, and Hoc Mon District to urgently inspect and completely handle the situation of spontaneous markets encroaching the roadside and failing to meet regulations on Covid-19 prevention. Moreover, they should not allow this situation to happen again in the areas around three wholesale markets. At the same time, districts must coordinate with the HCMC Police and relevant units to arrange forces to regularly inspect and control the area, research, install traffic surveillance cameras, and monitor for handling.



If spontaneous markets continue to take place around three wholesale markets, the chairman of the People's Committee of the ward and commune is directly responsible, and the chairman of the People's Committee of the district is responsible for explaining to the HCMC People's Committee. The People's Committee of HCMC also assigned the HCMC Police to direct the local police to arrange patrol officers to control and handle violations, especially the act of mass gathering, not complying with regulations on Covid-19 prevention, and roadside encroachment.