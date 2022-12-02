Trade forum supports firms to boost trade, investment with Eurasia region

At the event (Source: congthuong.vn)

Addressing the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)'s annual event, Ta Hoang Linh, Director of the MoIT's Europe-American Market Department, said the 28-nation Eurasian region, whose accumulated GDP nears US$3.4 trillion, is a traditional and potential market for Vietnamese firms.



Bilateral trade between Vietnam and Eurasia region reached 14.7 billion in 2021, up 17.6 percent from the previous year. The figure dropped 5.6 percent to nearly $11 billion in the first 10 months of 2022.



According to data from the Ministry of Planning and Investment, by the end of October 2022, Eurasian countries had 339 investment projects in Vietnam valued at nearly $1.8 billion in total, equivalent to 0.4 percent of the total registered foreign capital from 140 countries and territories investing in the country.



Vietnam, meanwhile, invested in 24 projects in the region, mainly in Russia, which were worth $1.65 billion, or 8 percent of Vietnam’s total registered investment abroad.



The MoIT will continue to coordinate with the business community, embassies, and commercial agencies of countries in the region to organize more frequent activities to enhance connectivity and trade between Vietnam and the Eurasian region, Linh said.



The ministry will also assist Vietnamese enterprises in tackling difficulties in trade and develop solutions to step up trade with and investment in the region, the official added.



On the sidelines of the forum, there was a discussion between representatives of state management agencies, associations and businesses regarding experience, opportunities, and challenges when doing business and investing in the Eurasian region.







VNA