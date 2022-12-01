Trade fairs of supporting industry, hardware products open in HCMC

A booth at the fairs (Photo:VNA)

Hosted by the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, the three-day events feature 255 booths from over 200 local and foreign businesses and prestigious brands from 12 countries and territories around the world.

They aim to improve competitiveness and promote industrial production cooperation between Vietnamese enterprises and foreign partners in Vietnam, and partnerships in supplying products to end-to-end production firms and foreign enterprises operating in the country.

The VSIF 2022 displays components of products serving the supporting industry. Meanwhile, the VHHE showcases products with wide application in many industries from manufacturing, and repairing, to assembling.

Vice Director of the municipal department Nguyen Thi Kim Ngoc said the events are expected to promote the attractiveness of the domestic market in order to attract investment, transfer technology, and bolster cooperation in building global supply chains via the involvement of international brands.

It also aims to promote exports and stimulate consumption of Made-in-Vietnam products.

In addition to business connection activities, there are also a number of seminars on developing supporting industry supply chains for the electronic and electrical industry, supply capacity of supporting industry, and experience to promote development in supply chains in the framework of the events.

Vietnamplus