Tra Vinh’s wax coconut enters Australian market

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

This is the first time fresh wax coconuts have been exported by air to the country, it noted, adding that this shipment is the result of the work of Hoa Uu Dam Trading and Service Co., Ltd, and the trade office in a program to develop trademarks and improve the value of Vietnamese agricultural products in Australia.

Previously, only a small amount of Tra Vinh waxy coconuts, mainly frozen ones, were exported to Australia, the trade office said.

Tra Vinh fresh waxed coconut is sold at a price tag of 30 to AUD 35 (about US$ 22-26) per coconut.

The trade office has conducted advertising campaigns on social networks, and also published publications to introduce this product and other Vietnamese fruits, with the aim of further promote the export of Tra Vinh waxed coconut in Australia.

Like durian, wax coconut met difficulties to make inroads into Australia before. The trade office is coordinating with Vietnamese enterprises to build Vietnamese fresh coconut brands in the market.

Red Dragon Co., Ltd has cooperated with the Australian importer 4waysfresh to export fresh coconuts from Vietnam to South Australia and Western Australia states in the coming time.

Meanwhile, the Mekong Import and Export Fresh Fruit Co.,Ltd is also urgently negotiating to ship two containers of Ben Tre fresh coconuts to Melbourne and Sydney, the office said.

Vietnamplus