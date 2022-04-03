Tra Vinh orients to building brand for fresh grapes

Grape fruit is planted in Tra Vinh Province

On April 2, Mr. Dang Van Khuong, Deputy Head of the Department of Economic Infrastructure in Tra Vinh Province’s Duyen Hai District, said that the department has just perfected the safe production process of fresh grapes which is suitable for the saline condition in Tra Vinh Province.



Accordingly, the pilot model of growing fresh grape varieties with the orientation toward safety aims to diversify agricultural produce associated with tourism to improve farmers’ income. Simultaneously, this model also contributes to transforming crop structure, in response to climate change and the promotion of agricultural development in a sustainable way.

The Science and Technology Application Center in Ninh Thuan Province transferred the techniques of grape plantation in saline land to the Department of Economic Infrastructure in Duyen Hai District which grew the plant in the area of 3,000 square meters in Don Xuan Commune.

After almost two years of planting the grape varieties originated from the South-Central Province of Ninh Thuan in the saline land in Tra Vinh Province, the pilot model of growing grapes in association with tourism, has initially achieved success.

Illustrative photo According to an owner of a grape orchard Lam Nhat Thanh, the model has been implemented since November 2020. He said that although the Department of Economic Infrastructure in Duyen Hai District supported seedlings, equipment for making vines, irrigation pumping system, and techniques training, the family also spent VND70 million improving soil and additional expenses.

Thanks to the application of science and technology, more than 600 grape trees in the family’s orchard are growing well; the family is going to harvest ripe grapes. With the present price for grapes in the garden at VND100,000 per kilogram, the family has earned VND200 million from reaping the first harvest of the crop planted under this model.

According to the Department of Economic Infrastructure in Duyen Hai District, planting safe fresh grapes is suitable for the saline land of the province and the outputs meet the requirements. Growing the fruit under the model in saline land is considered the new direction to switch from growing rice to planting fresh fruit for good income.

By Q.An - Translated by Uyen Phuong