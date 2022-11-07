Tougher penalties against fuel hoarders, smugglers to be imposed

A petrol and oil retail filling store temporarily suspends its operation

The Minister of Industry and Trade has just signed Directive No. 09 requesting to strengthen the inspection and handling of violations in the petroleum business to strictly implement the Prime Minister’s Official Dispatch No. 1039 on the management and administration of petroleum products.

Also in the PM’s dispatch, the Ministry of Industry and Trade was urged to coordinate with the Ministry of Finance and relevant agencies to pay regular inspection and supervision to units with the aim to deter people from speculating, hoarding goods, smuggling petrol and oil across the border and other violations in petrol and oil trading in accordance with the present law.

The directive of the Ministry of Industry and Trade required market surveillance forces to coordinate with responsible forces to strengthen the inspection and supervision of petrol and oil traders of all types. Inspectors from market surveillance forces to coordinate with responsible forces will require companies to operate in accordance with the content of the certificate that has been granted to ensure the supply of petrol and oil in the locality.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade also requested to strictly handle the act of hoarding goods resulting in a scarcity of petroleum supply. Competent agencies will throw a book on those selling petrol and oil through mini pump poles, hand pump poles, barrels, bottles and other containers.

Particularly, the Ministry of Industry and Trade requested market surveillance staff and the local Department of Industry and Trade to check and clarify the reasons for the suspension of petrol and oil retail filling stores which temporarily suspended their operation. If inspectors discovered violations, they ought to revoke the license regardless of any type of trading as per the Ministry’s direction.

Under the directive of the Minister of Industry and Trade, officials and civil servants who let loose their management as well as aid and abet the violations.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan