Three EU countries issue warning on Vietnam's noodles

In its official dispatch to the Department of Science and Technology under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Deputy Director of the SPS office Ngo Xuan Nam informed that three EU countries including Germany, Poland, and Malta had just sent warnings about instant noodle products imported from Vietnam for violating EU food safety regulations.

In particular, Germany sent a warning that chicken-flavored instant noodles, and curry-flavored instant noodles of Asia Food Joint Stock Company in the Southern Province of Binh Duong’s Thuan An City contain banned substances ethylene oxide exceeding the allowable limits of the European Union (EU).

Moreover, Poland warned about chicken-flavored instant noodles from Vietnam Food Industry Company ( Vifon ) in Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Phu District; subsequently, the country returned the shipment. Malta warned that Nguyen Gia's pho noodle products are made from illegal genetically modified rice, so it took measures to monitor and recalled the product.

The SPS Vietnam Office requested the Ministry of Industry and Trade to increase inspection and manufacturers to determine the cause to improve their product quality.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Anh Quan