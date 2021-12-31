Thousands of trucks jammed at Northern border gates return to domestic market

Container trucks carrying agricultural products congest at Huu Nghi and Tan Thanh border gates in Lang Son Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Previously, import and export activities between Vietnam and China took place vibrantly. The total import-export turnover of agriculture, forestry, and fishery products between Vietnam and China in the first 11 months of 2021 exceeded US$11.3 billion, up 19.5 percent over the same period last year. In which, exports reached $8.47 billion, up 14.5 percent, and imports $2.85 billion, up 37.4 percent.According to the General Department of Vietnam Customs, export turnover of nine out of 11 commodity groups exported to China in the first 11 months with year-on-year increases includes vegetables and fruits with $1.75 billion, up 3.6 percent; rice with $494.7 million, up 14.6 percent; cashew nuts with $563.1 million, up 24.8 percent; coffee with $113.7 million, up 40.7 percent; tea with $13.7 million, up 28.1 percent; rubber with $1.96 billion, up 26.3 percent; wood and wood products with $1.36 billion, up 26.6 percent; cassava and cassava products with $994 million, up 25.5 percent; animal feed with $330.7 million, up 75.6 percent.Two commodities with a year-on-year decrease in export turnover were seafood with $862.8 million, down 21.6 percent, and rattan, bamboo, sedge, and carpet products with $7.8 million, down 23.1 percent.To solve the current difficulties, the MARD proposed to the Government and the Prime Minister to have specific preferential policies, prioritizing the State budget for Covid-19 prevention in the border provinces, supporting them to invest in border gate infrastructure, warehouses, transshipment centers, logistics, and agricultural product preservation at border gates.The official letter proposed the Government instruct localities to urgently review, survey, and establish a buffer zone for goods exchanged with China to closely manage and control the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the buffer zone so as to detect early and isolate people and goods infected with Covid-19 right from the buffer zone, instead of at the border, which leads to the immediate border closure.