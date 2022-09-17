Thousands of students join job fair 2022.
At the fair, students and laborers will have chances to apply for job opportunities in enterprises, train their interview skills and find jobs at the current time. Besides, it will be a bridge to connect enterprises with students and laborers having demand for finding jobs, connecting supply and demand on the human resources development.Over 30 enterprises and 2,000 undergraduates of the Ho Chi Minh City University of Food Industry, Nguyen Tat Thanh University, College of Foreign Economic Relations and the College of Industry and Trade. At the current time, several sectors are in need of huge numbers of employees, including information and technology, mechanical, construction, economics and finance, logistics, import and export, tourism – restaurant – hotel and so on.
Head of the Inspection Committee of the Grassroots Youth Union of the Ministry of Industry and Trade in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Nhat Truong stressed that after the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the country’s economy as well as the global economy had gradually recovered and tended to develop strongly leading to the high demand of recruitment from enterprises, especially for the sectors with the requirement of well-trained and specialized human resources. Therefore, the job fair is essential to help businesses have more high-quality human resources from universities and colleges. Besides, students will have opportunities to find appropriate jobs in accordance with their competence.
A statistic of the Center for Youth Employment Services showed that from the beginning of the year up to now, the unit has consulted, and introduced jobs for over 14,588 people, including consultancy at job fairs, at the office, chatbox system and hotline 1088(155).
729 laborers have been introduced to enterprises and 4147 people have received job consultancy.