Thanh Hoa Province’s GRDP growth ranks 3rd in country

A view of the seventh plenary session of the 18th-tenure Thanh Hoa Province People's Council

Besides, the locality holds the sixth in the country in the number of newly-established enterprises; and the number of enterprises coming back to operation increased higher than the plan.





In the second haft of the year, the province will strive to exceed the set targets. Specifically, the GRDP growth is expected to reach over 11 percent to raise the local growth rate of over 12.2 percent for the whole year; local budget revenue strives to reach over VND13,666 billion (US$584 million) to lift the whole year from VND40 trillion (US$1.7 billion) to VND50 trillion (US$2.1 billion). There will be 1,837 newly-established businesses towards 3,500 newly-established enterprises for the whole year exceeding 3,000 ones over the plan.The information was announced by Secretary of the Party Committee, Chairman of the People's Council of Thanh Hoa Province Do Trong Hung at the closing session of the seventh plenary session of the 18th-tenure Thanh Hoa Province People's Council on July 13.

By Duy Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong