Thanh Hoa Province to deploy investment cooperation activities with RoK

The program “Meeting between Thanh Hoa and RoK: Convergence of resources - Accelerating recovery and sustainable development”
Up to now, the North- Central province has attracted 37 FDI projects from the Republic of Korea and RoK-Japan joint ventures with a total registered investment capital of over US$3 billion.In addition, the Korean Government has also provided a financial support of more than US$98 million through five ODA projects into the locality in the fields of health, education, transport and urban development.
At the current time, Thanh Hoa Province recorded 88 enterprises importing from and exporting goods to the Korean market, bringing export turnover to more than US$408 million in 2021.
In the coming time, Thanh Hoa Province will continue to connect and give supports to Korean investors, businesses and partners to survey and deploy investment cooperation activities in the fields of manufacturing, processing, tourism, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, smart city construction, e-government, and so on.