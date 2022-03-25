  1. Business

Thanh Hoa Province to deploy investment cooperation activities with RoK

SGGP
Marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) (December 22, 1992-2022), the Provincial People’s Committee of Thanh Hoa collaborated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the RoK Embassy in Vietnam to organize the program “Meeting between Thanh Hoa and RoK: Convergence of resources - Accelerating recovery and sustainable development” on Thursday afternoon.  
Thanh Hoa Province to deploy investment cooperation activities with RoK ảnh 1 The program “Meeting between Thanh Hoa and RoK: Convergence of resources - Accelerating recovery and sustainable development” 
Up to now, the North- Central province has attracted 37 FDI projects from the Republic of Korea and RoK-Japan joint ventures with a total registered investment capital of over US$3 billion.
In addition, the Korean Government has also provided a financial support of more than US$98 million through five ODA projects into the locality in the fields of health, education, transport and urban development.

At the current time, Thanh Hoa Province recorded 88 enterprises importing from and exporting goods to the Korean market, bringing export turnover to more than US$408 million in 2021.

In the coming time, Thanh Hoa Province will continue to connect and give supports to Korean investors, businesses and partners to survey and deploy investment cooperation activities in the fields of manufacturing, processing, tourism, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, smart city construction, e-government, and so on.

By Duy Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Related news

Other news

See more