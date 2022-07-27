Thai investors look to explore opportunities in Vietnam

An overview of the event (Photo: VNA)



Kongkiat said that the business delegation plans to arrive in Ho Chi Minh City in early August. It gathers about 40 entrepreneurs representing businesses in the field of energy, technology, agriculture and infrastructure.

He held that that Vietnam is a bright spot in foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction, especially for high-quality FDI sources.

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh said Vietnam's economic outlook is very positive according to international financial institutions, despite the impact of Covid-19 and ongoing global crises.

The Ambassador affirmed that FDI plays an important role in Vietnam’s economic development, which has been underlined in the country’s socio-economic development strategy in the 2021-2030 period.

He stressed that as Vietnam prioritise sustainable development, the country encourages environmentally-friendly FDI sources with high technology in many areas such as infrastructure, renewable energy, hi-tech agriculture, and electronics.

Foreign investors in Vietnam will enjoy numerous incentives and favourable conditions through open mechanisms and policies, he said, adding that Vietnam has joined many free trade agreements, including new-generation deals such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which facilitates the country's connectivity with regional and global markets.

The diplomat held that this is a good time for Thai firms to implement investment and business activities in the Vietnamese market after two years of Covid-19. He suggested that Thai businesses should invest in areas of Vietnam’s demand such as renewable energy, hi-tech agriculture, industrial infrastructure, and environment.

VNA