Thaco officially becomes new owner of Emart Vietnam

Earlier, Thaco and the largest retailer in South Korea Emart co-signed an agreement on acquiring the whole capital of the South Korean partner and under the buyout deal, Thaco will exclusively manage the business operation of Emart in the Vietnamese market.Under the agreement, Thaco will be responsible for managing and widening the Emart hypermarket chain in the country. For the side of Emart, it will send its senior managers to Vietnam for working and maintaining the supply of its Korean brand-name products at competitive prices. Therefore, the business activities of Emart in Vietnam have not had any change compared with Emart chains in South Korea and the world.
The representative of Thaco said that the company will expand the Emart chains in other big cities and provinces. Particularly, Thaco plans to open two more Emart outlets in Ho Chi Minh City in 2022 and will expand ten more ones by 2025.