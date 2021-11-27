Ten-month domestic revenue in HCMC reaches US$9.8 billion

Of the total, revenue from production and business activities posted a year on year increase of 11.39 percent to near VND140,000 billion (US$6.2 billion), accounting for 87.84 percent the year's estimates.Notably, revenue from foreign-invested enterprises hit VND54,302 billion (US$2.4 billion), estimated to rise 6.23 percent year on year and reaching 84.74 percent of the estimates while revenue from the non-state enterprises reached VND62,461 billion (US$2.7 billion), up 16.41 percent.
In addition, other revenues from personal income tax and profit after-tax were estimated to grow 3.79 percent and 4.72 percent respectively over the same period.
The budget revenue has achieved a good result because the Covid-19 pandemic situation in Ho Chi Minh City has been basically under control after more than three-month social distancing order.
The production, commercial, business and service activities have been allowed to resume from the beginning of October while state administrative agencies have strengthened handling backlog documents from the fourth pandemic wave outbreak, bringing good results for the state budget collection of Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department.